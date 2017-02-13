Four arrested following execution of drugs warrant in Hastings

Three men and one woman have been arrested after a drugs warrant was executed at an address in Cambridge Road, Hastings.

Acting on information received, officers visited the premises on Wednesday, February 1.

A 39-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug, cocaine, with intent to supply.

A 36-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug, heroin, with intent to supply.

A 21-year-old man from Lambeth, South London, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug, cocaine, with intent to supply.

And a 37-year-old woman from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug, cocaine, with intent to supply. All have been bailed until Tuesday, March 7 while enquiries continue.

Hastings and Rother police commander, Chief Inspector Steve Curry, said: “We will continue to respond to community concerns and target those individuals who are involved in the supply of controlled drugs on our streets. They should expect be held to account.”

Sergeant Steve Prince, of the Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team, added: “We are committed to disrupt and stop drugs activity. We take a zero tolerance stand on this issue, and should you have any concerns or information, please let us know.”

This can be done by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively details can be reported online at sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal or by phoning 101.

