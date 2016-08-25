Firefighters tackle St Leonards car blaze

Firefighters put out a car on fire in St Leonards last night (Wednesday, August 24).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from Hastings responded to reports of a car fire in Greenfields Close at 11.35pm.

Crews used one breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and compressed air foam.

Sussex Police were also in attendance.

