Fantastic Fish Festival sizzles in the heat

The fourth Midsummer Fish Festival was a great success with over 5,000 visitors packing onto the Stade last weekend to enjoy local produce and celebrate the harvest of the sea.

The popular annual event is organised by Hastings Borough Council and was opened by leader Peter Chowney and Hastings Mayor Cllr Judy Rogers.

Midsummer Fish Festival, Hastings. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-171007-075624001

As well as a variety of food and drink stalls, visitors enjoyed live music and demonstrations on how to prepare, cook and serve fish and seafood.

Cllr Chowney said: “We were very lucky with the weather for the festival, indeed it was almost too hot at times over the weekend, with some visitors preferring to drink rather than eat.

“We’ve had some great feedback from visitors, who complimented us on the fantastic atmosphere, and the choice of stalls.

“We have some superb local fish, and it was good to be able to showcase it so close to where it is landed.

Midsummer Fish Festival, Hastings. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-171007-075539001

“Our fish festivals are great for visitors, but vitally important for the local economy.

“With this and so much else going on in Hastings over the weekend, including the pier’s classic car boot sale, the beer and music festival, and the independents day event, it’s no surprise the town was packed, and absolutely buzzing.”

Pictures by Sid Saunders.

Midsummer Fish Festival, Hastings. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-171007-075528001

Midsummer Fish Festival, Hastings. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-171007-075316001