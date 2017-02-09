Family’s tribute to Hastings attack victim

The family of a man who died following an assault in Hastings on Friday (February 3) have paid tribute to the “funny, caring and generous” grandfather.

Brian Hill, 60, from St Leonards, died in hospital following the incident in Havelock Road in the early hours of the morning.

In a statement issued via Sussex Police, Mr Hill’s family said: “Brian Alan Hill was a father to his three children Victoria, Anthony and Natalie.

“He was a grandfather to four boys aged ten and under.

“He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, uncle, companion and friend to many and would always put others first.

“He was funny, caring, generous and a loyal person who always gave support and wise words to loved ones.

“Brian will be missed deeply by all who knew him.

“We are absolutely devastated by our loss and would ask that our need for privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Another man from St Leonards remains in hospital in a stable condition following the incident.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed until March 21 while police enquiries continue.

Anyone who was near Havelock Road in the early hours of that Friday morning is asked to contact https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting Operation Locket.

Hastings man and Rye man arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following attack

