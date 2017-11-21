Family pay tribute to Hastings victim after court verdict

The three children of Brian Hill have paid tribute to their dad after two men were jailed for his manslaughter today (Tuesday, November 21).

In a statement released through Sussex Police, they said: “As a family we cannot express the heartache of losing Brian. He was a father of three and grandfather to four, who deeply miss him.

“He was very much a family man, helping anyone he could whether it was advice, wise words or a shoulder to cry on. He was the father who would drop everything to help his family no matter where he was or what he was doing.

“The severity of his death has shocked the entire family to its core and it will be something we will never get over. We ask for privacy, as a family we are supporting each other through this extremely difficult time. Forever missed, x.”

Jane Hoad, Brian’s partner, said: “When I first met Brian it was his cheeky smile that made me melt, I felt so lucky to have been part of his life and I just wish it had been for longer.

“He was a caring, kind, loving man with such an amazing personality and when I was having a bad day he always made me smile. He was not just my partner, but also my best friend and there are no words that can express how much I miss him.”

Andrew spoke of the impact that the assault has had on his own life.

He said: “It was so great to have Brian living so close, I had my brother and best friend with me all the time. Brian was a great person, he was never rude to anyone and I loved his company.

“My mental health has deteriorated since what happened and my injuries have meant that I am unable to carry out heavier tasks. I no longer trust anyone and I don’t go out.

“My thoughts on the world have changed now I have seen how people can behave towards others. I cannot believe that a night out could lead to my brother’s death and cannot believe that this has happened and find it impossible to process or understand it.”

Andrew and Brian’s brother and sister Rosemary and Chris added: “Brian was my older brother and was kind, generous and thoughtful. He had so much love to give he was the head of our family and we will all struggle without him in our lives. Our younger brother Andy who survived this terrible violent crime is still suffering side effects of the attack.

“We have mixed feelings over the result of court, justice has been done for Brian and Andy but it won’t bring Brian back.”