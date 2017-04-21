Facebook page launched to fight St Leonards post office closure plan

Campaigners fighting against plans to close the main post office in St Leonards have set up a Facebook page to beef up support for their cause.

Kay Avery-Stallion, Helen Robinson and Milan Rai created the page as they say there is ‘immense social need’ for the London Road branch.

Hundreds of people have already signed a petition in protest.

Post Office Ltd first revealed its plans last July to replace or relocate directly-run Crown branches in 20 locations, the one in London Road included.

Borough councillor Trevor Webb also put forward a motion at a full council meeting on Wednesday (April 19), calling for the authority to condemn the proposals. His motion received unanimous support.

He said: “The council notes the opposition to these proposals by the residents of St Leonards and Hastings and believes this proposal would lead to the downgrading of vital services to the community, the loss of dedicated highly skilled knowledgeable workers and will have a detrimental impact on businesses and the economy in St Leonards.”

Cllr Webb also urged council leader, Peter Chowney, to write to Paula Vennells, chief executive of Post Office Ltd, requesting that the company reverses its proposals for the London Road branch.

He also called for the council’s overview and scrutiny committee to approach Post Office Ltd, asking for reasons why it wants to shut the branch, with a view to developing a proposal to keep it open instead.

The campaigners’ Facebook page can be found by searching for Save St Leonards Crown Post Office.

Petitions to sign can be found in St Leonards shops, including The Oak Bakery, St Leonards Grocery, St Leonards Modern Goods and SHOP in Norman Road.

Post Office Ltd said the changes to the Crown branch network are part of a ‘major modernisation programme’.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.