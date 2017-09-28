Exchanging beds for cardboard boxes to help the homeless

People exchanged comfort for cardboard boxes overnight last Friday to show empathy for the homeless and raise awareness of their plight.

Once again, there was lots of support for The Big Sleep event, which saw the Stade Open Space become a ‘cardboard city’ for the night.

The event, organised by Seaview, was supported by local musicians Dr Savage, King Size Slime and The Rufus Stone Band and hosted by TV and Radio Presenter Kevin Devine.

Those taking part pledged to raise a minimum of £25 to help provide support for homeless people.

Seaview offers an open access well-being centre and linked services particularly focussed on the needs of those who are homeless or insecurely housed.

Among those taking part in The Big Sleep were local councillor and council officers and staff.

Councillor Peter Chowney, Leader of the council, said: “The Big Sleep was enjoyable and fun, as well as worthwhile.

“The support Seaview provides to vulnerable homeless people and street sleepers is essential, and I’m very pleased the council is able to fund their outreach programme.

“But I was also pleased to see so many people helping them by spending the night in a cardboard box, drawing attention to the plight of rough sleepers and raising money through sponsorship.

“As sleeping out in a cardboard box goes, this was pretty luxurious, in a secure compound with soup and coffee to hand. But life for real rough sleepers tough and dangerous.”