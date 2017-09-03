Launch event for energy campaign

A campaign by local organisations to turn homes, businesses and churches into mini green power stations to keep energy prices affordable will launch later this month.

The scheme, called 1066 Local Energy, is being co-ordinated by a number of groups including Citizens Advice 1066, the Seaview Charity, the Diocese of Chichester and Energise Sussex Coast (ESC), which aims to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels.

The scheme will also launch a new community energy tariff that offers better deals to those on prepay meters and a green energy tariff to support local groups.

ESC has run a number of events in the local area including workshops, group meetings and speaker events – most recent of which was a solar charger making course.

The next event is an energy workshop on September 5, with former Labour MP and sustainability adviser to the Shadow Cabinet, Alan Simpson, discussing the global clean energy revolution.

The 1066 Local Energy campaign launch will take place on Sunday, September 10 with a free family fun day at The Stade, Hastings.

The day will involve interactive activities including solar boat making, cycle-powered smoothies, toy car racing, exhibition stands and the world’s smallest solar-powered cinema.

On top of this, there will be music, singing, massages, yoga and giveaways. Premium electric car company Tesla will also be displaying their new EV at the event.

Kate Meakin, ESC’s campaign manager, said: “Hastings is one of the sunniest towns in the UK.

“The solar feed-in tariffs come to an end in 18 months so it is now or never for getting more solar panels installed and using our free sunshine to help us change the way we use energy.”

Visit www.1066energy.org.uk for more information.