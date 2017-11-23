End in sight for Silverhill roadworks

Emergency roadworks at Silverhill Junction are expected to be completed late tonight (Thursday), East Sussex Highways say.

Motorists have been hit by severe delays this week as a result of the emergency roadworks by Southern Water, which have seen five-way temporary traffic lights installed at the site.

The works have seen Southern Water engineers carrying out emergency repairs to a water leak, which they said could have caused major damage to the road if left unchecked. Southern Water say the works, which began on Monday (November 20), are on track to be completed by the end of today. #

East Sussex Highways say the expect to reopen the road shortly after 11pm tonight.



The temporary traffic lights have caused major delays in the surrounding area, with cars queuing in both directions on Sedlescombe Road as well as on London Road and Battle Road.



The delays have been exacerbated by a series of other major roadworks in place across the area.



They include the resurfacing works to St Helens Road, which reopend last night after being closed for several weeks. Highways teams are expected to return at a later date to apply 'high friction surfacing' which could potentially see a brief further road closure in the coming months.



There have also been ongoing roadworks on The Green. The road has been closed for overnight works since Tuesday (November 21). A previous diversion route was re-diverted in light of the Silverhill Junction delays.