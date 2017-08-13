MP learns of Education First’s contribution to communities

EF Education First welcomed Amber Rudd MP to visit its Language Travel School in Hastings on Friday, August 4 where she met with staff and students and heard about EF’s valuable contribution to the local economy.

Ms Rudd was taken on a tour of the school and engaged in a Q&A on the history of Hastings, before observing a Zumba class and an EF Dance. She met Mark Coleman, vice president of Worldwide Operations at EF Language Travel, and several other members of the academic team who organise activities for students and coordinate with host families.

EF has been welcoming students to Hastings for nearly 50 years. Summer after summer, young students aged 14 to 18 come to Hastings with EF to experience British culture, develop their English language skills and have fun in the local community.

During her visit, Ms Rudd learned more about EF’s activities in Hastings and EF Education First – a family-owned international education company focusing on language learning, educational travel, academic study and cultural exchange.

EF has been offering language travel experiences since 1965, after EF’s founder Bertil Hult sought to develop a method of teaching English through discovery and activity. Currently, EF provides language courses in more than 40 summer centres worldwide.

Ms Rudd said: “As well as having the opportunity to improve their English, students at Hastings EF are, just as importantly, experiencing British culture for the first time.

“It’s great to see EF students are clearly enjoying their time in Hastings – making an invaluable contribution to our town, making friends and supporting employment, business and other suppliers in the community.

“Thank you to Mark and EF staff for showing me around.”

Mr Coleman added: “The students and staff at EF Language Travel School in Hastings were thrilled to meet Amber Rudd MP, and tell her about the courses on offer and the many local activities that students participate in during their stay in Hastings. EF is proud to have welcomed Amber to our school where she engaged with staff and students about the positive impact the school has had on the local economy.”