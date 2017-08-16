Driver charged with causing death of mum-of-three appears in court

A driver who allegedly caused the death of a mum-of-three in Battle has appeared in court this morning (Wednesday).

Naomi Oxley, 35, of Beach Head View, St Leonards appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 16. She is charged with causing the death of 37-year-old Debbie Masters, by dangerous driving as well as causing serious injury to her husband Ian Masters.

Naomi Oxley, 35, of Beach Head View, St Leonards appeared at court this morning charged with causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Mrs Masters had been out walking with her family at Upper Lake in Battle when she was hit by a car on Sunday, March 19. Her husband Ian Masters, 50, was hurt in the crash although her three young sons escaped injury.

Oxley spoke only to confirm her registration details before magistrates declined jurisdiction on the case. Oxley was granted unconditional bail and is to reappear at Lewes Crown Court on September 7.

Photos by Eddie Mitchell