Donate unwanted Christmas gifts to keep cat re-homing centre afloat

Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre, Chowns Hill, Hastings is appealing to animal lovers to donate unwanted Christmas presents to help raise funds.

Myra Grove, Centre Manager Bluebell Ridge says the gift you receive from Santa may not be to your taste or maybe you were given too many boxes of chocolates. “No matter how unsuitable you think they are, Bluebell Ridge can find a use for them,” she said.

Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-financing. Each year the branch has to raise over £150,000 to keep the cattery open and this is done through fundraising events, pen sponsorship, donations, legacies and adoption fees.

Myra says as the charity has to raise such a large amount of cash to keep running, they hold many fundraising events throughout the year and are always looking for good quality gifts for raffle or tombola prizes. Unwanted gifts can be taken directly to Bluebell Ridge

“All the money raised will go towards the animals in our care,” she said.

“It is the goodwill and generosity of our local supporters that enables Bluebell Ridge to continue its work and remain open.”

Myra added: “If you are able to organise a fundraising event on our behalf, whether you’re an individual or a pub, club or society we would be extremely grateful.”

The centre is closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, open December 27-31, 11-2pm and back to normal opening times of 11-3pm daily (except Thursdays) from January 2. To view some of the cats looking for new homes or for further information, visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk