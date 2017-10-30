Donate a pair of socks to help homeless stay warm

Richard Stevens launched his annual Sock Appeal for the Charity ‘Surviving Christmas’ this week.

This is the 23rd year that Richard has organised this appeal which aims to provide new, warm pairs of socks for the homeless or those living in cold conditions.

“As usual, I am asking people to include a pair or two of new, warm socks on their Christmas present lists and to give a thought to those whose Festive Season can be a lonely and cold affair” said Richard.

Socks for donation can be deposited in special ‘Sox Boxes’ located at His Place Community Centre and Cafe’ Robertson Street (open weekdays 10-3pm and Saturdays), The Imagen Gallery, Claremont (Monday - Saturday but closed on Wednesday. ) or The History House in Courthouse Street, Old Town which is open from 11am until 4pm from Thursday until Sunday.

Some of the donated socks will be distributed when .Surviving Christmas’ opens its doors on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and others will be given out to those recognised as in need by the Salvation Army and other ‘Homeless Charities.’

“When living life on the streets or in cold conditions, a good pair of warm socks can be a life saver. Please make a difference this Christmas and be as generous as possible” said Richard Stevens.

Surviving Christmas is the local Charity which provides food, clothing and hospitality for those with nowhere else to go over the Christmas period.

Richard has been running his ‘Sock Appeal’ since 1994 and says that sadly the need is still just as great in Hastings as when he first began all those years ago.