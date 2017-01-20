Van owners urged to ensure vehicles are secure after spate of thefts

Police have seen a rise in reports of vans being targeted while parked overnight within the Hastings, Rother and Eastbourne areas.

Inspector Rachel Barrow said: “Police in Hastings and Rother have seen a rise in this type of crime, similar to colleagues in Eastbourne. While we have received a small number of incidents locally, we would like to take this opportunity to push out some key messages to try and prevent a bigger problem. Should you be a van owner, please take the time to read our crime prevention advice which could deter thieves.”

Van owners are asked to ensure that valuables and expensive tools are removed from vehicles overnight and owners should consider fitting steering locks or alarms. Vehicles should be fully secured at all times, even if left for only a brief period, and any theft of number plates should be reported to the police without delay.

Further tips to stop thieves include:

• Don’t leave the engine running while defrosting a vehicle. Not only is this illegal but it offers a golden opportunity for thieves.

• Don’t leave coats and jackets on show.

• Remove sat nav and camera suction marks from windscreens, they are an immediate giveaway that such devices may be in the vehicle.

• Remove the contents of glove-boxes and leave them open to show that they don’t contain anything valuable.

• As well as removing tools, display a sign indicating that they are not stored inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information about thefts of or from vans is asked to report online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101.

Alternatively details can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

If a crime is in progress, always dial 999.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.