St Leonards man jailed for rape of two children

A St Leonards man who raped two children has been jailed for life.

Gerald Bourne, 65, formerly of Warrior Square, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to five counts of rape of two girls in Hastings and Kent more than a decade ago.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (July 6).

The court heard that the victims were both under the age of 10 when Bourne sexually abused them. The offences took place in the picnic areas off the A21 and in Hastings town

Judge Sharni Barnes sentenced Bourne to life in prison with a minimum term of 13 years.

Bourne was previously convicted in 2010 of 37 counts of rape and sexual assault on four children. He denied the offences but was found guilty and sentenced to 17 years.

Detective Constable Lee Watts said: “Bourne took complete advantage of his victims who were young defenceless children. The sentence that Bourne received sends out a message that we take all such reports seriously and we will investigate where ever possible to try and seek justice for the victims, no matter how long ago the offences took place.”

