St Leonards man charged after Hastings machete attack

A St Leonards man has been charged and a woman arrested after a man was attacked with a machete in Hastings on Saturday (September 17).

A 44-year-old victim suffered serious injuries to his neck and hand at 9.30am when his door was forced open in Mann Street. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Leigh Peters, 34, of Essex Road, St Leonards, is charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a knife, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and driving with no insurance on Saturday (September 17).

He is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on today (Monday, September 19).

A 47-year-old St Leonards woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and bailed until November 14.

The National Police Air Service helicopter helped contain a Hastings address while police arrested a suspect at around 4.50pm after the attack.

