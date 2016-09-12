Reward for wanted man ‘thought to be in Hastings’

A £150 reward is being offered to find a man wanted for recall to prison who is thought to be in Hastings.

Aria Majidi, 25, from Brighton, is being sought after breaching the terms of his licence for release.

Having received a 20-month sentence for affray and dangerous driving at Lewes Crown Court on February 12, Majidi had been freed on licence on July 31.

But on August 4, a warrant for his recall was issued after he failed to live at a release address in Brighton.

Majidi is currently thought to be in the Hastings and St Leonards area.

He is described as white, 5’9”, of medium build, 11.5 stones, with short brown hair, blue eyes and stubble. He has a pierced left ear.

Anyone seeing Majidi or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 1720 of 04/08. In emergency, dial 999.

