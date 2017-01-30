Police offering £500 for help to find wanted Hastings man

Sussex Police is offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted Hastings man.

Kyle Gilmore, a 23-year-old labourer of Malvern Way, was jailed for two years and eight months at Lewes Crown Court on April 17, 2015 for possession of drugs with intent to supply, but released on licence on July 25, 2016.

He has since breached the terms of that licence and so must now return to prison.

Gilmore is white, 6’, of skinny build, with short straight auburn hair, blue eyes and a fresh complexion.

Anyone seeing Gilmore or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to report online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/, call 101 or if the circumstances are urgent, to dial 999 quoting serial 710 of 13/01. They may then be eligible for the reward.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.