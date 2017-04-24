Police appeal for witnesses after Hastings stabbing

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered stab wounds to his neck during an attack in Hastings.

Police were called at 6.15pm on Friday (April 21) to a man who had been stabbed in Priory Road. The 18-year-old man from Hastings was treated at the Conquest Hospital for the serious but not life-threatening wounds to his back and neck.

Detective Constable Rob Mitchell-Davis said: “We believe the victim and suspect are known to each other. Did anyone see a fight break out on Priory Road? We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact us.”

Any witnesses to this incident are requested to contact police online https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 1268 of 21/04.

