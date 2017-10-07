Missing St Leonards teen ‘could be in Brighton or Horsham’

Police say they are searching for Natasha Salter, who is missing from St Leonards-on-Sea.

According to Sussex Police, the 19-year-old was last seen at her address in the town at about 8pm on Thursday, October 5.

Missing Natasha Salter. Sussex Police picture

Police believed she could be in the Hastings, Brighton, Bexhill or Horsham areas, or in Maidstone in Kent or in London.

She is described by police as white, about 5ft 2in, of stocky build, with shoulder length red hair and blue eyes.

She also wears black rimmed glasses and has three earrings in each ear, and could be in possession of a purple backpack.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1365 of 05/10.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.