Five bailed as police investigate death at St Leonards flats

Five people arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 25-year-old man at flats in St Leonards-on-sea have been released on bail, police have confirmed.

Two men aged 35 and 29, and two women aged 29 and 24 all from St Leonards, together with a 26-year-old man from Tring, Hertfordshire, have been bailed until 2 March 2017 pending further enquiries, police said.

During the early hours of New Year’s Day the victim fell through the corrugated plastic ceiling of a kitchen annexe in a basement flat in Charles Road, according to police. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is thought by police that he fell from a parapet four storeys up after an incident in another flat within the same terrace.

A post mortem examination carried out on Monday afternoon (January 2) found the cause of death to have been injuries sustained in a fall from height, a police spokesperson said.

The matter has been reported to the coroner for East Sussex.

Detective chief inspector Mike Ashcroft, of the Surrey and Sussex major crime team, who is now leading the investigation, said: “We are keen to talk to anyone who may have information about what happened.

“If they saw or heard anything suspicious, or may be able to help in any other way, I would urge them to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101 without delay, quoting Operation Masefield.”

Alternatives are to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) or to report details online at: https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/.