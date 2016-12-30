COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for November 30 - December 7.

Leanne McDonnell (aged 24), of Turnberry Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing property worth £14,99 belonging to Co-op at Bexhill. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement. Magistrates also imposed a six week electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 6am.

December 5;

Lloyd Francis (aged 25), of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Kings Road, St Leonards on October 16. He was sentenced to ten days in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of aggravating features.

December 6:

Harry Hammond (aged 18), of Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of driving a car on Birkdale, Bexhill, on June 10, without due care and attention. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £625 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

December 7:

Allan Finn (aged 29), of Seabourne Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Church Wood Drive, St Leonards, on October 3, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for one year.

Christopher Ford (aged 27), of Boscobel Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to having a knife in a public place. The offence took place in Sea Road, Hastings, on October 16. He also admitted being in breach of supervision requirements imposed following release after a term in prison. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on January 4 and released on unconditional bail.

Ian Holmes (aged 58), of Highfield Park, Reading, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle, on the A21 at Flimwell, on November 18 while nearly three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 100 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was banned from driving for three years. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Philip Horton (aged 60) of Caton Road, Lancaster, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Pebsham Lane, Bexhill, on September 24 without due care and attention. He was fined £85 and his driving record endorsed with four penalty points.

Stewart Kamande (aged 31), of Hatherley Road, S Leonards, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at St Andrews Square, Hastings on November 18. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Bill McDermott (aged 25), of Walnut Way, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Micra on London Road, Hurst Green, on September 28 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for one year.

Emma Stephens (aged 28), of Bridgeside Mews, Maidstone, Kent, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Yates, Robertson Street, Hastings, on July 24. The court made a community order and imposed a six week electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 6am.

Bonnie Wong, 19, of Sydney Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Vaxhall Corsa on Schwerte Way, Hastings, on November 18 while twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 70 microgrames. The legal limit is 35mg. She was fined £110 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Patrycja Zwieczac (aged 25), of Ballards Road, London, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Yates, Robertson Street, Hastings, on July 24. The court made a community order and imposed a six week electronically monitored curfew between 10pm and 7am.

Christopher Ball (aged 20), of Bourne Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order by contacting a person when he was prohibited from doing so. The offence took place at Bexhill on November 9. He was fined £1110. Magistrates said he was also in breach of a suspended prison sentence, imposed by a court on November 11 for entering Pizza Base, in Bexhill, on October 16, with intent to steal money. The court decided it would be unjust to activate the sentence in view of the different offence.

Robert Kane (aged 55), of Edmund Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at Waldegrave Street, Hastings, on November 22. He was fined £37.

Michelle Meager (aged 43), of St Thomas’s Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £20 from Sainsburys. Hastings, on November 18. The court made a community order with a drugs rehabilitation requirement and ordered her to pay £20 in compensation.

Chris Oliver (aged 46), of Union Street, Flimwell, pleaded guilty to causing £58,249.59 damage to 49 betting machines, an alarm system, two ATM’s and a glass door at Admiral Casino, Wellington Place, Hastings, on September 22.

He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of an axe at Wellington Place on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on January 5.

