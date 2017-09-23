COUNTY NEWS: Two men charged with Sussex murder

Two men have been charged with the murder of a Sussex man, police have said.

Nicholas Bridge, 18, from Loughborough Park, Brixton, London, and Daniel Omofeghare, 20, of no fixed abode, have both been charged with the murder of Anthony Williams, who was stabbed to death at a property in Park Way, Horsham, on Tuesday (September 19).

Emergency services at the scene on Tuesday (September 19)

They will be appear at Brighton Magistrates Court today (September 23), said police.

A 22-year-old woman of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail until October 17, pending further enquiries, said police.

A 30-year-old man from Broadbridge Heath, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action.

Two other men, both from Horsham, aged 50 and 36, were arrested yesterday (September 22), on suspicion of aiding, abetting or assisting the offence, added police.

They have both been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater said: “We are continuing to appeal to anyone with information to please come forward.”

Contact police online or by phoning 101 quoting Operation Edgewood. Alternatively visit Crimestoppers or speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.