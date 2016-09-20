Concern for 'depressed' missing man from Hastings

Police are concerned for a missing Hastings man who is believed to suffer from depression.

Jason Rita, 46, was last seen at 2pm in Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, yesterday (Monday, September 19).

Sussex Police's missing persons co-ordinator Wai Lee said: "We are concerned about Jason as he is suffering from depression.

"We believe he is still in the Hastings area. If anyone has seen him or knows where he is please let us know."

Jason is white, 6', with cropped brown hair, a beard and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark grey tracksuit bottoms, a navy blue T-shirt and blue and brown boat-shoe style shoes.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1120 of 19/09.

If he is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention, dial 999.

