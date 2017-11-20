Cricket: Sussex land Gillespie as new head coach

Sussex have appointed Jason Gillespie as head coach.

The Aussie legend has agreed to join the county on an initial three-year contract. He will take up his post in the New Year, in time for their pre-season preparations and tour.

Gillespie, who coached Yorkshire to two county championship titles, said: “I am thrilled to be given the opportunity of taking the reins at such a proud and traditional club like Sussex.

“Having spoken with both Keith [Greenfield, Sussex’s Director of Cricket] and Rob [Andrew, Sussex Cricket Chief Executive], I know that there is some excitement around the capabilities of the current playing group.

“I look forward to getting over there and playing my role in helping Sussex achieve its on and off-field goals for 2018 and beyond.”

The appointment will make many in English cricket sit up and take notice and Sussex Cricket chief executive Rob Andrew, added: “Jason is exactly the experienced Head Coach we had hoped we would attract to the role. He has enormous experience of the English county game after his very successful spell with Yorkshire.

“We believe we have a very talented young squad and we need a bit a bit of stability and a coach of Jason’s experience to help mould a successful team over the next few years.”

During a ten-year international career, Gillespie took 402 wickets in 169 appearances in all three formats for Australia. He famously made an unbeaten double hundred against Bangladesh in his final test match in 2006.

As a coach, he led Yorkshire to two successive County Championship titles in 2014 and 2015 and has been in charge of Adelaide Strikers for the past two Big Bash League seasons.