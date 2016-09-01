COUNTY NEWS: Man drowns and girl flown to hospital in ‘tragic holiday accident’

A man has drowned and a 12-year-old girl was flown to hospital following a ‘tragic accident’ while they were on holiday, police have said.

The 43-year-old, from Horsham, was scuba diving with his partner’s daughter when they got into difficulty off the coast at East Portholland near St Austell, Cornwall, officers said.

A search and rescue helicopter at the scene in Portholland, Cornwall where another man has died in the sea in a tragic holiday incident,

Devon and Cornwall Police along with the Coastguard and ambulance service attended the incident on Tuesday August 30. The Air Ambulance and Coastguard helicopters were also called.

Police said the pair were retrieved from the sea just before 4.15pm.

The man was treated by paramedics but was declared dead at the scene, officers added.

The 12-year-old girl was taken to Derriford Hospital by Air Ambulance. She was discharged yesterday.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The man, his partner and her three children, who are all from the West Sussex area, were holidaying in the area when the incident happened.

“His next of kin have been informed.”

Superintendent Ian Drummond Smith said: “The family involved were from outside the area and are believed to have been holidaying in Cornwall.

“This appears to be a tragic scuba diving accident, and our thoughts are with the man’s relatives and friends at this time.”

Police Inspector Paul Norlund said “We are carrying out routine tests on the man’s scuba diving cylinders, but this is a routine test and there is nothing to suggest this is anything other than a tragic accident.”

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police via email at 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 695 of 30/08/16 or enquiry number EN/16703/16.

