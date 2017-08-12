Council installs marker posts along popular parkrun route

Runners in Hastings have welcomed the installation of kilometre marker posts along the seafront by the local council.

Cllr Kim Forward, the lead member for regeneration and deputy leady of Hastings Borough Council, said: “We were approached by Nick Brown, the local parkrun director, who asked if we could provide marker posts at the start, finish, midpoint and every kilometre along the five kilometre parkrun route.

“Hastings Borough Council has supported the parkrun since its inception, and were very pleased to do this. The signs were designed by our own graphic design team.

“Parkrun is a great community event, organised and marshalled entirely by volunteers. It is great to see so many people using our wonderful seafront to exercise in this way.”

Nick Brown added: “We have got a fantastic parkrun operation here in Hastings. We are very grateful to Hastings Borough Council for erecting these signs, many runners have commented on how useful they are.

“I hope they will raise awareness of our parkrun, and we’d love to see even more runners, and more volunteers helping to marshal the run. The run starts at 9am every Saturday morning at the western end of Hastings seafront, near Grosvenor Gardens.”