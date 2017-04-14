Conquest25 MRI Scanner Appeal gets huge boost

The Friends of Conquest Hospital’s recently-launched £1m appeal for a state-of-the-art MRI Scanner has received a huge boost.

The Conquest25 MRI Scanner Appeal has been backed by a £250,000 pledge from a major donor in the form of match funding, which means the donor has agreed to match pound for pound every new donation made to the appeal up to that amount.

Conquest25 MRI Scanner Appeal barometer SUS-171104-120158001

Appeal manager Mike Eastwood said: “We have been overwhelmed by the interest and support we have received since our launch, and are now well over halfway towards reaching our target.

“This tremendously generous pledge means that everyone who gives to the appeal over the coming weeks will effectively have their donation doubled in value, which should hopefully encourage many people to help us raise the funds we need for this vital item of equipment for the local community.

“The existing MRI Scanner at the Conquest, which is the acute hospital for 400,000 people in our area, is 13 years old, outdated and unsuitable for many patients.

“The new scanner will bring enormous benefits including better, faster and quieter scans and the early detection of many medical conditions such as prostate cancer, fractures and prolapsed discs.”

The Friends of the Conquest has given more than £2m to the hospital since its opening, and has organised this campaign to coincide with the Conquest’s 25th anniversary.

More details are available from the Friends website at www.conquestlof.org.uk/mridonate or by emailing info@conquestlof.org.uk.

