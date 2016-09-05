Coastguard and lifeboat called to rescue dog over cliff edge

The Hastings Coastguard and RNLI teams were called to rescue a dog that had gone over cliffs at Eccelesbourne Glen on Sunday (September 4).

Hastings Coastguard was tasked by Dover Coastguard at around 1.45pm to reports of a dog having gone over the cliff edge.

Due to the possibility of a technical rope rescue, Rye Bay Coastguard was called as back up.

The Hastings Coastguard team quickly arrived on scene and located the dog, which was on the beach having fallen 20-30ft over the cliff. Fortunately, the dog appeared to have sustained no injuries.

Due to the location and given the sea/tide state, it was decided that the safest way to recover the dog was by sea, so the coastguard requested the assistance of Hastings’ inshore lifeboat.

The lifeboat quickly arrived on scene and put a member of their crew on shore to recover the dog.

The RNLI crewman and dog then swam out to the waiting lifeboat, and the boat returned to the lifeboat station where the dog was reunited with her owners.

A coastguard spokesman said: “Another positive outcome today. Please remember to keep your dogs on leads when walking near cliffs, as dogs sometimes don’t realise the dangers they put themselves in.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.