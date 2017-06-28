Choir’s concert of heavenly hot beats and cool harmonies

Hastings choir Vocal Explosion returns to St Clement’s Church, Hastings Old Town for an evening of exciting collaborations between top-class world music performers entitled A Night of World Harmonies and Hot Beats, on Friday, July 14, 8pm.

Vocal Explosion returns to its regular haunt to present another spectacular night of vocal and instrumental music, featuring songs from the Far East and Romany Gypsies alongside the rhythms of Colombia and Cuba. The energetic mixed choir will musically cross the continents with the help of esteemed violinist Garry Blakeley and guest Latin maestros Sonpikkante who, as their Spanish name (‘Hot Chilli’) suggests, promise a funky infusion of infectiously hot sounds.

The event has been curated by talented singer Juliet Russell, whose rich and sonorous voice perfectly suits the gypsy music of the Balkans. She said: “This concert will be taking a very different direction with the addition of the Latin band, so well worth a visit!”

Tickets to the July, 10 performance cost Adults £10; Under 14’s £5. Refreshments available.