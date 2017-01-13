Chimney and kitchen fires in Hastings

Firefighters tackled kitchen and chimney fires in Hastings yesterday afternoon (Thursday, January 13).

Four East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service appliances from Hastings and Bexhill, including the aerial ladder platform, were sent to a kitchen fire in Nelson Road at 5.35pm.

Everyone was accounted for and a CO2 extinguisher used to extinguish a fire involving a pan of food, a spokesman said.

Then a fire engine from Battle was sent to Wartling Close, St Leonards, to put out a chimney fire at 5.36pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.