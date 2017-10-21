Charity’s accolade for best use of technology

A Hastings-based charity that provides free independent and confidential advocacy services was honoured at the Charity Times Awards.

c-App – a new online web application developed by seAp – was awarded the Best Use Of Technology 2017 accolade for this innovative set of free help tools to guide people through the sometimes overwhelming and complicated process of medical assessment.

seAp is able to provide face-to-face advocacy to residents of Hastings, Bexhill and Sidley, thanks to initial funding from Hastings Borough Council and a Reducing Health Inequalities small grant from the Hastings and Rother CCG.

With support from the Legal Education Foundation, Comic Relief, HARC and NeonTribe, the c-App range of tools was developed to share advocacy virtually to people across England and Scotland. The websites are completely anonymous, free and independent from any Government agency.

So far, seAp has seen 300,000 visitors to the site and expects that number to grow exponentially over the next year.

Liz Fenton, strategic service development manager, accepted the accolade at the event in London last week.

She said: “We are enormously proud to accept this award from the Charity Times. Any more awareness we can raise will assist us in bringing the c-App range of tools to more of the people who might need them.”

c-App is open to everyone to use and in fact, seAp is generously giving away the app for other organisations to embed in their websites to ensure its use far and wide.

The Charity Times Awards continue to be the pre-eminent celebration of best practice in the UK charity and not-for-profit sector.

seAp is an independent charity that provides free independent and confidential advocacy services to help resolve issues or concerns about your health, wellbeing or social care services.

Visit the website at www.seap.org.uk for more information.