Chance to view steam giants

There will be an opportunity to view giant Edwardian steam engines when a monthly Open Day takes place at Brede Waterworks on Saturday February 4 from 10am - 4pm.

The Waterworks is situated in the Brede Valley and is sign-posted from the top of Brede Hill on the A28.

Admission is free and there is ample free parking.

Refreshments, including tea and home-made cakes, will be available.

The engines were once used to pump water from below the valley floor.

