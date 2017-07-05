Celebrating St Leonards with colourful festival

This year’s St Leonards Festival proved to be an immense hit with locals and visitors alike.

The diverse programme brought the town alive with pop-up performances, art and crafts, music, games and more.

St Leonards Festival 2017. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170207-150450001

The summer festival was staged by Hastings Borough Council, along with 111 Collectiff, a group of London-based creatives, for the second year running.

The theme ‘Invention/RE-Invention’ proved to be hugely popular, seeing an ‘inventive’ mix of artists, performers and participants, with local talent in abundance.

Highlights included, the Grand Parade led by Hastings Mayor, Judy Rogers, along with ‘The Aunties’, Bernadette Russell and Jules Craig, who also went down a storm later in the day at their ‘Wellbeing Clinic’, Siren and Norman Rd, providing uplifting, feel-good comical interaction, kindness and lots of biscuits.

Kings Road market (in partnership with Sussex Concepts) was bigger and better than ever, bustling with music, food, gifts and general cheer.

St Leonards Festival 2017. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170207-150438001

The Beach Zone pulled in large crowds, featuring music throughout the day, games for children and the show stopping Giant Balloon Man – Dizzy O’Dare.

St Leonards Dog Show, which featured Home Secretary and Hastings MP amongst it’s judges, was even more popular than last year, seeing winning dogs featured in the Grand Parade.

The Vegetable Nannies and Plunge Bloom, took over town with their ancient Victorian pram of ‘Vegetable Babies’.

The Inventor’s Handbook by Lucy Bell Gallery was a major participatory arts project for young people working with local schools and presented an impressive collection of inventive models and sketchbooks.

St Leonards Festival 2017. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170207-150425001

In Our Hands, award winning puppetry crafted from recycled materials, was jam packed at Kino Teatr. HeadFirst Acrobats, all the way from Australia, amazed crowds with their unique blend of virtuoso acrobatics and Pickled Image, back by popular demand, did not disappoint with their delightful Granny and Big Bad Wolf.

Music, art and poetry events across both nights also pulled in impressive audiences in local cafes and bars including, Fika@44, Nico’s, The Book-keeper and The Nag’s Head.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

St Leonards Festival 2017. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170207-150337001

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

St Leonards Festival 2017. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170207-150311001

Be part of it.

St Leonards Festival 2017. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170207-150259001

St Leonards Festival 2017. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170207-150247001

St Leonards Festival 2017. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170207-150144001