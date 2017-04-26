Celebrate good times at art show

Artists and art lovers, make a date in your diaries and prepare to celebrate the fifteen year anniversary of the Southwater Area Community Centre with a Community-Based Art Show which takes place at the end of May.

Local artist Nick Hill, who has been organising the exhibition for the past three years, says it really is a special event because it is open to all. “I invite people from all walks of life to exhibit their work at the show, “ he said.

“All ages, including children, people with learning disabilities, pensioners, established artists and friends who have supported me since I took up art nine years ago.

“The submitted work will be based around the theme of celebration and this obviously can include a very wide range of ideas. The works on display will include paintings, drawings, photography and more.”

Nick says the art show is being held to celebrate the fifteen year anniversary of the Southwater Area Community Centre, adding: “The venue is going from strength to strength, with more bookings all the time.

“These include Chinese and Russian groups, religious gatherings, yoga, art courses and many other activities that benefit the community.”

There is a private view for the show on May 24, 6-8pm. This will include drinks and nibbles along with live music from a local young, talented singer/songwriter known as Max. Certificates of participation will also be presented to the younger artists.

The Centre is based directly behind Warrior Square Station, St Leonards on Sea and has disabled access and facilities

The art show will run from May 25-June 4, 10-5pm, entry is free.

Visit the website at: www.southwatercommunitycentre.org