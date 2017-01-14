Cast your vote for security fence

A West St Leonards residents association is appealing for shoppers to vote for them to receive a grant from Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative to help complete their playground project.

Bexleigh, Hythe, Abbey Residents Association (BHARA) have worked hard for almost four years to raise enough funds to build a playground for their isolated community. Finally, with funds from organisations such as Tesco Bags of Help, and with the help of Hastings Borough Council, the play space (situated opposite Wyevale garden centre, Bexhill Road, St Leonards) is nearing completion. But a spokesman for BHARA says, though £50.000 has been raised for the project, there is not enough money for fencing. “We have a quote of £8,000 but currently have no budget to buy it,” he said. “The play space needs fencing as it is directly next to a busy A road and close to the landfill site entrance which has lots of heavy lorries passing through daily.

Members of Bexley, Hythe, Abbey Residents Association and Hastings Borough Councillor Mike Howard SUS-171101-105438001

“So, for the safety of our children we now need to raise the money for the fencing. The play space is to be called ‘Sophie’s Play Space Combe Valley’ in memory of Dee and Tom Spears daughter who sadly passed away when she was only five months old.”

Tesco joined Groundwork to fund scheme, which sees grants of £5,000, £2,000 and £1,000 (raised from the 5p bag levy) awarded to local outdoor community projects. Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive a cash award. This month shoppers are invited to visit Tesco stores to vote for BHARA’s project which has been shortlisted. Customers cast a vote using a token given to them at the check-out each time they shop. Voting is open in local Tesco stores until January 28.