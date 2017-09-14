Calls to tackle dangerous and inconsiderate parking outside Hastings schools

A councillor is calling for the county council to invest in special vehicles fitted with cameras in a bid to clamp down on dangerous and inconsiderate parking outside schools.

Cllr Phil Scott, who represents the Hollington & Wishing Tree division at the county council, said he receives a lot of complaints from parents about the issue.

He added: “Parking outside of schools continues to be problematic with most parents looking to get as close to the school as possible, very often parking illegally and causing congestion in doing so.

“If the county council and its on-street parking contractor NSL were to invest in camera cars there would be a real opportunity to reduce the potential risk of accidents and congestion outside of schools.

“If introduced, NSL camera cars would simply drive down the area outside of schools and where vehicles are in contravention of parking restrictions they would take a picture.

“The first that parents would be aware of it would be when the fixed penalty notice pops through the door.

“It’s a win-win situation, as there would be no congestion and a safer area for parents and children.”

A county council spokesman said: “As with many other areas of the country, we do experience issues caused by parents and carers parking dangerously and inconsiderately to drop their children at school.

“We use our limited resources to target those schools where parking has become a significant issue and work with Sussex Police and schools to educate and deter parents and carers from parking dangerously and inconsiderately.

“Consideration was given to the use of CCTV outside schools in the Hastings area by the Hastings Joint Parking Board, but it was felt there were more cost effective ways of tackling the issue.

“Our civil enforcement officers are now able to send penalty charge notices by post to those who park on zig-zag lines of keep clear markings outside schools.

“This means tickets can be issued if the motorist drives off before the notice can be issued in person or attached to vehicles.

“The change will allow officers to work more efficiently and should provide more of a deterrent to stop people from parking in areas with these restrictions, which are there to improve safety for schoolchildren and other pedestrians.”

