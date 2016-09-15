Three-month leases available at business sites

Companies can now get top quality new offices in Bexhill and Hastings on ‘ultra-flexible’ terms in a pioneering move to address the Brexit market.

Developer Sea Change Sussex has introduced a three-month notice period in its leases which can be served by occupiers at any time.

This is designed to provide an exceptional degree of flexibility for companies facing unknown market conditions as the UK plans its EU withdrawal.

These new terms are available as part of three-year leases for Sea Change’s small and medium offices in Bexhill Enterprise Park, which has forthcoming units from 600sqft upwards.

Other sites the three-month leases are available include Havelock Place in Hastings, the high quality development in the Priory Quarter town centre business district, with units from 541sqft upwards; and Pacific House, Eastbourne.

Sea Change chief executive John Shaw said: “Companies are telling us they still want to invest and grow following the EU referendum, but they feel the economic road ahead will be less certain for some time.

“So we’ve introduced new leases which means they can have the quality of new premises they want along with an extremely high level of flexibility to react to market conditions as they unfold.”

