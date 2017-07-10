Summer blooms from Collina Gardens

Getting the very best blooms in peak condition is a work of art, and the passion of La Collina Gardens’ owner Geoff is such that to do so he travels to Holland, the centre of the cut flower world, every week to purchase them for his shops in Bexhill and St Leonards.

When flowers are cut their life-span is limited. So, ensuring that as little time as possible passes after they are cut, and that they are in optimum condition for collection, it is possible to bring them to the shops still fresh, then by keeping the flowers cool they will stay in perfect condition.

All of which is why Geoff travels to Holland weekly, it enables La Collina to have the freshest flowers in the very best condition on sale in the Hastings area, gracing any home or workplace with their beauty.

La Collina Gardens owners Geoff and Sharon have been looking after the floral needs of their customers for over 30 years. In that time, they have built up a great reputation for quality and customer service which is evidenced by their excellent Five Star reviews, the customers always know best!

La Collina Gardens are pleased to supply fresh flowers for:

Weddings for all parties from the groom's button hole to bridal bouquets and table decorations, bouquets for mums, and flowers for brides maids, reception and ceremony decorations all tastefully prepared and fresh as a daisy.

Funeral flowers remembering loved ones with beautiful fresh floral tributes at their best.

Who needs a reason to have fresh flowers at home? Anyone can brighten up their home with gorgeous blooms. Call into La Collina in St Leonards or in Bexhill and see what is on display. The scent alone will entrance you, supported by glorious colours, one could be spoilt for choice.

Corporate customers are made very welcome too with flowers, bouquets and formal designs available to suit any occasion or setting.

Popular gifts are hand-tied bouquets made of fresh flowers and foliage. They can be themed as to suit any occasion and customers may order their selection on their website and they can be made to the customer's specification.

An aqua bouquet has a water bubble added to the bottom of the bouquet, placed in a box to seal and stabilize the bouquet to ensure that your flowers can be displayed for longer. Delivery of customer's flowers can be arranged locally or further afield.

Call in to either the shop in Norman Road, St Leonards or in the centre of Bexhill, or call on 01424 422605