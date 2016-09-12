Britain’s Got Talent auditions in Hastings next week

Auditions for hit TV show Britain’s Got Talent are returning to Priory Meadow shopping centre as the search for the nation’s next stars hits Hastings.

Performers of all ages are being invited to show off their strange and wonderful talents from 11am on Sunday September 18.

The auditions are open to any performer of any age, although under-16s need to be accompanied by an adult. Successful acts will be in with a chance of securing a place at a judges audition in 2017.

Priory Meadow shopping centre manager Stacey Bell said: “We’re delighted that Priory Meadow shopping centre has been chosen to host this year’s round of Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

“It draws a lot of positive attention to Hastings and is a great way to celebrate some of the fantastic talent the town has to offer.

“There’s a real sense of community and pride here in Hastings, and the auditions are a great way to encourage people to show off their skills and have some fun.”

The auditions follow a busy summer at Priory Meadow with thousands of people joining in a series of beach-themed activities in Queens Square.

Activities planned for autumn include a spooky season of Halloween themed events, set to run from October 27-31.

Anyone who can’t make it to the Britain’s Got Talent auditions at Priory Meadow can apply on-line at www.itv.com/talent

For more information about events at Priory Meadow, visit www.priorymeadow.com

You can also find the centre on Facebook, and on Twitter @Priory_Meadow

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.