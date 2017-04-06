BREAKING: Helicopter out in search for missing 11-year-old

Police are concerned for the safety of an 11-year old boy who has gone missing in Hastings.

Lewis Davis was last seen in the town centre shortly before 1pm yesterday (Wednesday April 5) and was due to return in the early evening to his nearby address but did not do so.

Lewis is white, about 5’ and slim, with short dark hair and blue/green eyes. He was wearing a Nike Airmax tracksuit.

Sussex Police say there is currently no evidence to suggest his disappearance is suspicious but there is natural concern because he is so young and the circumstances are so far unexplained.

Officers, aided by a police helicopter, have been searching locally throughout the night but there have so far been no sightings of Lewis.

Anyone who sees Lewis, whose photo has also been circulated on Twitter and Facebook, is asked to contact the police right away on 101 quoting serial 1385 of 05/04.