Beach huts and fridge freezer fires in Hastings

Three beach huts and a fridge freezer caught fire in Hastings on Saturday (September 17).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bohemia Road and The Ridge fire stations responded to multiple calls about the beach huts on Cinque Port Way, St Leonards, at 5.45am.

Three beach huts caught fire on St Leonards seafront SUS-160919-133107001

One of the huts was completely destroyed with the neighbouring huts suffering severe damage.

Later at 4.35pm, fire crews from The Ridge and Bexhill were alerted to a fire at a property on Gensing Road with the initial call claiming people were trapped.

But on arrival crews confirmed everyone was accounted for.

There was a small fire in the fridge freezer and crews used two breathing apparatus and one Co2 extinguisher, with firefighters carrying out a home safety visit afterwards.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.