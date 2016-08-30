Battle of Hastings BMX contest line-up revealed

An international medley of some of the best riders make up the final line-up for the upcoming Battle of Hastings BMX competition on September 10 and 11.

The contest at The Source skate park is one of the most hotly-anticipated in the BMX world in years and features the 44 best riders on the planet as well as 20-year-old biker from Hastings.

The international field is made up of 18 Americans, 16 Brits, 3 French, 2 South Africans, 2 Australians, 1 German and 1 Spaniard.

The world’s BMX media and industry are also making the journey to watch the two days contest to be crowned as the first winner of the Battle of Hastings.

Local interest is strong with professional BMX riders Dan Lacey and Bas Keep being joined by 20-year-old Source employee Tom Wilson who qualified his place in the event through a qualifier contest held in July.

Tickets are on sale for the contest at www.sourcebmx.com/boh and priced at £10 per day or £15 for both days and the event is on track to sell out soon.

Practice on Friday, September 9, is free of charge for spectators and the event will also be live streamed from 3-6.30pm on the Sunday to a huge global audience at www.sourcebmx.com/boh.

