Art and music combine for one-day festival on old power station site

A local trust has announced a one-day festival of music, food and arts in the Ore Valley on the site of the old Broomgrove Power Station.

The festival will feature the grand unveiling of a work by internationally-renowned artist and one half of 80s/90s electronic duo The KLF, Jimmy Cauty.

Cauty’s work has visited the town once already last September, in the form of Aftermath Dislocation Principle 1, a 40-foot shipping container filled with a 1:87 miniature landscape depicting a post-riot dystopia dotted with tiny police finding themselves in weird and wonderful predicaments, against a background of radio fuzz and the odd baffling report being radioed in to HQ.

This time though ADP 1 is set to be accompanied by ADP 2 and ADP 3, 10ft and 6ft containers respectively, housing “the new Bedford uprising” and “The Bridge”, which have only been revealed once to the public previously.

They’ve been under wraps and shrouded in mystery since they arrived on site in January. The artist and their titles allude to new beginnings and rebirth, themes which tie closely with the history of the power station site and work currently underway there.

All will be revealed on April 8 as the Heart of Hastings Community Land Trust plays host to the grand unveiling.

Cauty will be on hand himself for the big reveal, as will local councillors who are supporting the work of the community land trust in regenerating a very tricky brownfield site.

The site will open at 2pm with free soup for lunch for any visitor. At 3pm there will be speeches from CLT directors and local councillors followed by the Grand Unveiling by Jimmy Cauty himself at 4pm. After that, live music will start with an open mic music and poetry session followed by performances from a number of local musicians, with local experimental electronic band Vile Electrodes set to headline after sunset, with support from Hastings favourites Doc Savage, The Fabulous Red Diesel, The Wobblies and Notes from the Underground.

The Heart of Hastings Community Land Trust has been set up by local residents with the aim of tackling rising rental prices in the town, by bringing housing and land into community ownership, with the hope this will allow them to set fair rents with secure tenancies and lock in affordability in perpetuity.

For more information about HoHCLT, visit http://heartofhastings.org.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.