Arrests after man left with fractured eye socket in St Leonards attack

Three men were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a man was attacked in St Leonards.

The 37-year-old victim was found in the Blackman Avenue at around 10pm on Monday (July 31) by passers-by and had suffered a fractured eye socket.

He was taken to the Conquest Hospital.

Sussex Police said Michael Anderson, 36, a property manager, of Harley Shute Road, St Leonards, Louis Birch, 54, unemployed, of Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, and John Saunders, 37, a scaffolder, of McKillop Way, Sidcup, Kent were all charged with causing the victim grievous bodily harm, and appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday, August 2).

