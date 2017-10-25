Ark William Parker students observe Citizenship Ceremony and meet dignitaries at Hastings Town Hall

Students from Ark William Parker Academy were invited to observe a citizenship ceremony at Hastings Town Hall.

The ceremony, which celebrates individuals ‘swearing’ their allegiance to the Queen, was led by High Sheriff, Maureen Chowen, who gave the welcome on behalf of the County and Major General John Moore-Bick CBE, Deputy Lieutenant who gave the welcome on behalf of HM The Queen. Hastings Mayor, Councillor Judy Rogers also attended.

Arc teacher Collette Iglinski said: “We are pleased our students had the opportunity to observe this ceremony. The students said this was an interesting experience for them as ‘citizens’. They had not understood what a significant event it is for individuals undertaking British citizenship. They also enjoyed seeing and speaking to the High Sheriff and Deputy Lieutenant.”