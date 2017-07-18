Appeal for bottles for charity’s Tombola

The Sara Lee Trust is appealing for donations of bottles for their Tombola stall at the Rye and Country show on August 19.

The Trust needs unopened bottles of any kind; wine, spirits, fizzy drinks, vinegar, ketchup, perfume, bubble bath or shampoo.

Bottle donations are needed by Saturday, August 5 and can be taken to any Sara Lee Trust charity shop in Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill or the Trust’s main office at St Michael’s Hospice, 25 Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards. Please clearly label the bottles for ‘The Sara Lee Trust’. All proceeds raised from donated bottles will help The Sara Lee Trust continue their specialist counselling therapeutic group activities and complementary therapies for people in Hastings and Rother affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses. Visit: www.saraleetrust.org

