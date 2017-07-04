Another award for Hastings Pier

There has been more award glory for Hastings Pier as the charity has scooped yet another accolade.

The Hastings Pier Charity Engineering Team has been honoured with a 2017 GAGA award from the Galvanizers Association.

The Galvanizing Awards competition has been recognising the innovative use of galvanized steel by architects, engineers, constructors and artists for more than 20 years.

The pier was announced as the winner and presented with the award at a ceremony on June 29.

Jo Stewart, the CEO of the Hastings Pier Charity, praised the engineering team for all its hard work/

She said: “We are extremely proud of being awarded a Galvanizers Association Award, it is testament to our extremely hard working pier engineering team consisting of Peter Wheeler, Francesca Hill and Dan Bailey.”

Hastings Pier, which recently marked its first anniversary since its reopening, has been bestowed with a number of accolades this year.

Earlier in June, Hastings Pier won a 2017 RIBA National Award from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) in recognition of its architectural excellence.

The pier was one of just 49 buildings across the UK to have scooped the award.

In May, the pier scooped three regional RIBA awards, including one for the Hastings Pier Charity and for architect Alex de Rijke.

And in April Hastings was voted Pier Of The Year 2017 by members of the National Piers Society.

It narrowly beat Worthing, which came second, while Llandudno one again took third place in the 21st year of the competition.

In a bid to keep hold of its Pier Of The Year title, Hastings Pier has a packed programme of events for the summer months.

This weekend will see the Classic Car Boot Sale take place while Zooquarium, the pier’s new one day music festival aimed at young people, will burst on to the scene on July 15.

July 20, 21 and 22 will see the next Cinema on the Pier weekend, with Jurassic Park, Quadrophenia and Grease set for the big screen.

And some big names from the world of music will be perform on the pier later this year, including Boyzone, Ocean Colour Scene, The Lightning Seeds, Black Grape and The Bluetones.

Meanwhile the Pavilion building and fish and chip bar will be reopened with a fresh new look and new menu on Saturday (July 8).