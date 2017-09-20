An evening of opera at Battle next Saturday...

Opera South East presents P’opera, an evening of popular opera at Battle Methodist Church, Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane on Saturday, September 30 at 7.30pm
Join the chorus of Opera South East, and special guest, tenor Gary Marriott, for a early Autumn evening of well-known classics from the world of opera, featuring items such as the Bell Chorus from Pagliacci and the Bridal chorus from Wagner’s Lohengrin, choruses from Gilbert & Sullivan’s Iolanthe and Yeoman of the Guard, items from Les Miserables, Bitter Suite by Noel Coward, and Olga will be returning from the Volga, Conductor Kenneth Roberts with special guest Gary Marriott accompanied by Nigel Howard. Tickets £10 on the door, (under 16s – free), including refreshments, or in advance from Spoilt Rotten, Abbey Green, Battle, Cook, Mount Street, Battle.
