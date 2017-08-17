A-LEVEL RESULTS: Ark 6th Form East Sussex students make the grade

Ark 6th Form East Sussex is celebrating achieving excellent A-level results, with a number of students getting top grades.

Student Frank He, who took five A-levels and got four As in biology, chemistry, maths, Chinese and a B in physics, is set to take up a place studying medicine at University College London.

On opening his results, he beamed and exclaimed: “Awesome”.

Frank said: “I want to thank all the teachers for their support without them I couldn’t have done it. I’m really happy that I got into UCL.”

Another student, Erin Boles who got two As in biology and psychology, a B in geography and a distinction in sport said: “I’m so happy and relieved. All my hard work paid off. I’m going to the University of East Anglia to study physiotherapy. The teachers at Ark 6th Form were a great help and so supportive.”

George Stonham got two As in biology and economics and a B in PE. He opened his results and happily said: “Unbelievable. I got exactly what I wanted.”

Stephen Jones got three As in maths, further maths, biology and a B in economics.

He said: “I’m over the moon with my results. I’m happy I got into my first choice university. I can’t wait to celebrate tonight.”

Caitlin Menson got an A and two Bs and said: “I’m overwhelmed. I’m kind of excited and quite happy as I’ve got what I needed to go to university.

“I found my time and Ark 6th Form an enjoyable and challenging experience.”

Ark 6th Form East Sussex is made up of students from both Helenswood and William Parker academies.

Stephanie Newman, principal of Ark William Parker, said: “It is great to see students’ and teachers’ hard work and focus pay off on results day. The new linear A-levels this year have been tougher for students.

“The high expectations we have has helped our students secure some great results that enables them to go on to university or into the career of their choice.”

Tracy Dohel, principal of Ark Helenswood, said: “We are very pleased with the results this year and they demonstrate how successful Ark 6th Form is.

“We would like to congratulate our students on a set of very good results which means they are able to proceed to university or other chosen destinations. We would also like to thank the staff for their ongoing hard work and commitment that has made this possible.”

